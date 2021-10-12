Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Shares Gap Up to $23.95

Shares of Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.95, but opened at $24.87. Grupo Simec shares last traded at $23.71, with a volume of 1,200 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.38.

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $762.02 million for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 19.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIM. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Simec by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Grupo Simec during the second quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Simec during the third quarter worth $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Simec Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM)

Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.

