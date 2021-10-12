Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Acquires 1,736 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,027,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,822,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,059 shares during the period. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $188,132,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,974,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,415,270,000 after buying an additional 1,797,659 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,970,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $604,706,000 after buying an additional 1,366,921 shares during the period. Finally, Fund Evaluation Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,123.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 865,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,275,000 after buying an additional 794,796 shares during the period. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.00. 1,577,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,579,620. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.97 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.53.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.