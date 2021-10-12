Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Acquires 2,369 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,937 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises approximately 0.5% of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 275,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $15,733,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 607,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,656,000 after purchasing an additional 109,986 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,802 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 85,171 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 16,215 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,531 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.24.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.14. 846,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,967,448. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $40.97 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.14 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

