Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Acquires 69 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 770 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 249,281.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,900 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 104.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,308,000 after buying an additional 597,326 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,920,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,825,819,000 after acquiring an additional 326,300 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 168.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 402,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $831,604,000 after acquiring an additional 252,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in Alphabet by 265.6% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 290,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $601,827,000 after acquiring an additional 211,350 shares during the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,614.63, for a total transaction of $7,843,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,182 shares in the company, valued at $13,549,012.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 494,839 shares of company stock worth $420,490,197 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $33.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2,743.61. 25,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,364. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,806.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,564.19. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,514.62 and a one year high of $2,936.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,190.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,097.60.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

