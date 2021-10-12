Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,033 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in Intel by 125.9% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 189.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 270.4% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group set a $73.00 price target on Intel in a report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.65.

INTC stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.75. 747,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,573,848. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $214.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.