Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Has $6.16 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,879 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.4% of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 85,900.0% during the second quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 8,600 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,585,000 after acquiring an additional 8,590 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 7.3% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,313,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the second quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 439 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.4% in the second quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX now owns 4,978 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,125,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $1,806,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,250.00 price objective on the stock. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,155.72.

Shares of AMZN stock traded up $8.14 on Tuesday, hitting $3,254.44. 52,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,433,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,355.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,370.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

