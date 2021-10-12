Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Has $9.28 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 2.1% of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 83.0% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 4.2% during the second quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 21,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 152.1% during the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 37,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 22,771 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 13.3% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 20,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.5% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 55,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the period. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $109.04. The company had a trading volume of 140,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,020,097. The firm has a market cap of $192.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $121.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABBV. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays raised their price target on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus raised their price target on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.29.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

