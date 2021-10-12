Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Sells 712 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 0.5% of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

IJH traded up $2.24 on Tuesday, hitting $268.86. The company had a trading volume of 70,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,508. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $269.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.10. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $186.93 and a 12-month high of $277.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

