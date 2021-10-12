Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 57,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,923,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 0.7% of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7,145.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,325,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,157,000 after buying an additional 5,251,604 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,789,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,414 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 30,426,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,326 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,054,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,444 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,568,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,324 shares during the period.

Shares of VEU traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.21. The stock had a trading volume of 196,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,327. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.93. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.09 and a twelve month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

