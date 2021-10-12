Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $33.27

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG.A)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$33.27 and traded as high as C$34.00. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at C$34.00, with a volume of 18,696 shares.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.42, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$33.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$30.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$926.94 million and a P/E ratio of 3.90.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

