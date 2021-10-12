Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP) Short Interest Down 98.1% in September

Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.1% from the September 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GTHP traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $0.59. The stock had a trading volume of 6,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,586. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.63. Guided Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $1.00.

Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter.

Guided Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of medical devices. It focuses on the sales and marketing of its LuViva Advanced Cervical Scan non-invasive cervical cancer detection device. The underlying technology of LuViva primarily relates to the use of biophotonics for the non-invasive detection of cancers.

