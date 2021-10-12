Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP) Short Interest Down 98.1% in September

Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.1% from the September 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GTHP traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $0.59. The stock had a trading volume of 6,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,586. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.63. Guided Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $1.00.

Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Guided Therapeutics

Guided Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of medical devices. It focuses on the sales and marketing of its LuViva Advanced Cervical Scan non-invasive cervical cancer detection device. The underlying technology of LuViva primarily relates to the use of biophotonics for the non-invasive detection of cancers.

