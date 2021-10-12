Gulden Price Reaches $0.0154 on Exchanges (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One Gulden coin can now be bought for about $0.0154 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Gulden has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. Gulden has a market cap of $8.54 million and $42,519.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.39 or 0.00306347 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004973 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000683 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Gulden Profile

Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 553,688,881 coins. The official website for Gulden is gulden.com . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

