H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA) Short Interest Update

H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a decline of 93.5% from the September 15th total of 295,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in H.I.G. Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,644,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in H.I.G. Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $971,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in H.I.G. Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in H.I.G. Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new position in H.I.G. Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HIGA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.79. 1,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,864. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.79. H.I.G. Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $15.46.

H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

