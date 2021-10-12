Halma (LON:HLMA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,752.80

Halma plc (LON:HLMA) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,752.80 ($35.97) and traded as high as GBX 2,766 ($36.14). Halma shares last traded at GBX 2,764 ($36.11), with a volume of 319,095 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Halma from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Halma from GBX 2,385 ($31.16) to GBX 2,575 ($33.64) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,288.33 ($29.90).

The stock has a market capitalization of £10.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.43, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,959.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,752.80.

In related news, insider Jennifer Ward sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,137 ($40.99), for a total value of £313,700 ($409,851.06).

About Halma (LON:HLMA)

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

