Hamilton Thorne (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) Stock Price Up 18.7%

Shares of Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) rose 18.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.54 and last traded at $1.54. Approximately 762 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 7,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Hamilton Thorne from C$2.40 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.55.

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. engages in the provision of laboratory instruments, consumables, software and services to the assisted reproductive technology (ART) and developmental biology research markets. Its brands include Hamilton Thorne, Embryotech, and Gynemed. The company was founded by Meg Spencer and Diarmaid H.

