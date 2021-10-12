Hancock Whitney (HWC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 19th. Analysts expect Hancock Whitney to post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.14). Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 27.84%. The firm had revenue of $328.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.28) earnings per share. Hancock Whitney’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Hancock Whitney to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HWC stock opened at $48.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.46. Hancock Whitney has a 12 month low of $20.87 and a 12 month high of $50.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -144.00%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hancock Whitney stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,515 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of Hancock Whitney worth $4,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HWC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

