Handshake (HNS) Market Cap Reaches $74.40 Million

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One Handshake coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000318 BTC on exchanges. Handshake has a market capitalization of $74.40 million and approximately $569,297.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Handshake has traded down 17% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,422.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,469.65 or 0.06260380 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.18 or 0.00308862 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $582.27 or 0.01050601 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.21 or 0.00094199 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $275.81 or 0.00497648 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $210.17 or 0.00379223 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $165.68 or 0.00298939 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00005006 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 421,545,606 coins. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

