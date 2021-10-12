Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,238,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,123 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 16.13% of Hanger worth $157,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Hanger in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Hanger in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Hanger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Hanger in the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Hanger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $305,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HNGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Hanger from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

In other news, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $330,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HNGR opened at $19.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $771.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.90. Hanger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.49 and a 12-month high of $26.69.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $280.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.26 million. Hanger had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 58.96%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanger Company Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic patient care products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment comprises of the Hanger Clinic, Cares, Dosteon, other O&P businesses and its contracting network management business.

