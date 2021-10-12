Harbor Spring Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Harbor Spring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 69,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,344,000. Anthem comprises 1.8% of Harbor Spring Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 37,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,443,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 646,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,883,000 after acquiring an additional 335,963 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,134,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anthem alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $459.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $403.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.90.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,300 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,873.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Anthem stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $381.01. The company had a trading volume of 8,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,060. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.01 and a 52 week high of $406.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $376.38 and a 200-day moving average of $380.43. The firm has a market cap of $92.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.11%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.