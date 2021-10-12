Harbor Spring Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Harbor Spring Capital LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 149,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,604,000. Exact Sciences comprises approximately 1.3% of Harbor Spring Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Harbor Spring Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Exact Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 800.0% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the second quarter valued at $30,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ:EXAS traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.59. The stock had a trading volume of 8,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 1.29. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $89.65 and a twelve month high of $159.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.03.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $434.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $153,442.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,860,072.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $1,599,183.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,820 shares of company stock valued at $6,026,042. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EXAS shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $157.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.94.

Exact Sciences Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.