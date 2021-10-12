Harbor Spring Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Harbor Spring Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,500 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 2.7% of Harbor Spring Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Harbor Spring Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $40,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total transaction of $1,884,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total value of $26,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,779 shares of company stock valued at $27,799,424 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $3.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $576.35. 21,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,274,473. The company’s 50 day moving average is $630.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $569.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.57 billion, a PE ratio of 49.86, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $673.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their target price on Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.57.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.