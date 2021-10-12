Harbor Spring Capital LLC Makes New $14.90 Million Investment in Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH)

Harbor Spring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 312,166 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock, valued at approximately $14,903,000. Poshmark accounts for approximately 1.0% of Harbor Spring Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Harbor Spring Capital LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Poshmark as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.36% of the company’s stock.

POSH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Poshmark from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.70.

In other news, Director Hans Tung sold 87,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $2,570,042.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Mv Management Xi, L.L.C. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $36,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 610,134 shares of company stock valued at $17,948,183.

POSH stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.41. 750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,420. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.87. Poshmark, Inc. has a one year low of $22.80 and a one year high of $104.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.33 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

