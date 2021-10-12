Harbor Spring Capital LLC Makes New $34.38 Million Investment in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Harbor Spring Capital LLC purchased a new position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 144,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $34,379,000. Workday makes up 2.3% of Harbor Spring Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Harbor Spring Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Workday as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Workday by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Workday by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Workday by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WDAY shares. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Workday from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Workday from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Workday from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Workday from $259.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.19.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded up $3.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $257.54. The stock had a trading volume of 12,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,265. The business’s fifty day moving average is $254.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $63.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,430.70 and a beta of 1.28. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.62 and a twelve month high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. Workday’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $563,845.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $1,361,313.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 597,793 shares of company stock valued at $155,919,565 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

