Harbor Spring Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

Harbor Spring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,792,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,986,000. Radius Global Infrastructure comprises 1.8% of Harbor Spring Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Harbor Spring Capital LLC owned approximately 2.93% of Radius Global Infrastructure at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 138.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,369,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,361,000 after buying an additional 2,538,696 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the first quarter worth approximately $15,781,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 2,117.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 561,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,251,000 after buying an additional 535,964 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 94.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 997,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,464,000 after buying an additional 484,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the second quarter worth approximately $4,847,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $256,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RADI shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Radius Global Infrastructure stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 761 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,869. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.25. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $18.25.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $24.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.83 million. Research analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Radius Global Infrastructure

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

