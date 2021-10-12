Harbor Spring Capital LLC Sells 17,710 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Harbor Spring Capital LLC lowered its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,710 shares during the quarter. FLEETCOR Technologies makes up 1.7% of Harbor Spring Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Harbor Spring Capital LLC owned about 0.12% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $24,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

FLT traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $254.23. 4,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,821. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.88 and a 12-month high of $295.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $260.83 and a 200 day moving average of $267.49.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $667.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.45 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 29.53%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FLT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.00.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

