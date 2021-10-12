Harbor Spring Capital LLC Sells 26,000 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Harbor Spring Capital LLC lowered its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the quarter. MSCI makes up about 2.0% of Harbor Spring Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Harbor Spring Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of MSCI worth $29,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MSCI in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 59.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in MSCI by 45.5% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in MSCI in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MSCI during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.05, for a total transaction of $1,510,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total value of $186,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,254,214 in the last 90 days. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSCI stock traded down $3.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $593.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,962. The stock has a market cap of $48.93 billion, a PE ratio of 70.83 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $629.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $543.13. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $336.03 and a 52-week high of $667.07.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.25 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MSCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MSCI from $523.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.43.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

