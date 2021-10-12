Harbor Spring Capital LLC Takes $26.15 Million Position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Harbor Spring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 990,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,152,000. Frontier Communications Parent comprises approximately 1.8% of Harbor Spring Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Harbor Spring Capital LLC owned approximately 0.95% of Frontier Communications Parent at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Hayden Royal LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 424,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $11,430,007.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

FYBR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

NASDAQ FYBR traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $27.36. 11,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,218,156. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.74. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.24 and a 12 month high of $33.34.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.