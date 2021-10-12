Harbor Spring Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Harbor Spring Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Equifax makes up approximately 2.4% of Harbor Spring Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Harbor Spring Capital LLC owned about 0.12% of Equifax worth $34,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFX. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 6.7% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 324,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $77,722,000 after purchasing an additional 20,466 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 12.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 37,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 7.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 144,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,119,000 after purchasing an additional 10,237 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 12.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in Equifax by 7.1% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 186,029 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,695,000 after acquiring an additional 12,338 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Equifax news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total value of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EFX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.14.

Shares of Equifax stock traded down $1.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $255.83. 4,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.75. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.98 and a 52-week high of $279.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.34, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.27. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 22.38%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

