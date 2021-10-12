Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $433.44

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 433.44 ($5.66) and traded as low as GBX 405.55 ($5.30). Hargreaves Services shares last traded at GBX 413 ($5.40), with a volume of 27,331 shares traded.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 515.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 433.44. The stock has a market cap of £133.45 million and a P/E ratio of 8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a GBX 16.50 ($0.22) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from Hargreaves Services’s previous dividend of $2.70. Hargreaves Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.15%.

Hargreaves Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides coal distribution services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company owns and operates surface coal mines; provides solid fuels to the domestic, industrial, and power generation markets, as well as earthmoving advisory and contracting services.

