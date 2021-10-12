Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 47.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 324,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 290,488 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.32% of Harmonic worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLIT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harmonic in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Harmonic in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Harmonic in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Harmonic in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Harmonic in the first quarter valued at $108,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on HLIT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Harmonic from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Harmonic from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

In other news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 170,003 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $1,521,526.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,192,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,671,067.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 60,000 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $589,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 330,003 shares of company stock worth $3,007,327. 3.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Harmonic stock opened at $8.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $880.62 million, a PE ratio of -864.14, a P/E/G ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.31. Harmonic Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $10.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $113.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

