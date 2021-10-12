Harmony 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $267.98 Million (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 12th. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $2.37 billion and approximately $267.98 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harmony coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000404 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Harmony has traded 26.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Harmony Profile

Harmony (CRYPTO:ONE) is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,205,759,043 coins and its circulating supply is 10,671,053,043 coins. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Buying and Selling Harmony

