Hauck and Aufhaeuser Reiterates “€104.00” Price Target for Kion Group (FRA:KGX)

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) has been given a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective by equities researchers at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of Kion Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. Baader Bank set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €91.64 ($107.81).

Kion Group stock opened at €80.28 ($94.45) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €86.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is €86.60. Kion Group has a fifty-two week low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a fifty-two week high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

