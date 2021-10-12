Haven Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.58 Million (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 12th. During the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $6.48 or 0.00011614 BTC on exchanges. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $95.20 million and $1.58 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,769.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,481.39 or 0.06242422 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.07 or 0.00308528 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $587.63 or 0.01053671 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.53 or 0.00094198 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $278.86 or 0.00500027 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.99 or 0.00398054 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $167.12 or 0.00299665 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00005027 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,697,376 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.