Head to Head Comparison: Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) versus Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC)

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) and Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Accelerate Diagnostics and Singular Genomics Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Accelerate Diagnostics
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
|Singular Genomics Systems
|0
|1
|3
|0
|2.75
Institutional and Insider Ownership
39.3% of Accelerate Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.9% of Singular Genomics Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.3% of Accelerate Diagnostics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Accelerate Diagnostics and Singular Genomics Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Accelerate Diagnostics
|$11.16 million
|30.75
|-$78.21 million
|($1.40)
|-3.99
|Singular Genomics Systems
|N/A
|N/A
|-$27.94 million
|N/A
|N/A
Singular Genomics Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Accelerate Diagnostics.
Profitability
This table compares Accelerate Diagnostics and Singular Genomics Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Accelerate Diagnostics
|-696.18%
|N/A
|-86.98%
|Singular Genomics Systems
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Summary
Singular Genomics Systems beats Accelerate Diagnostics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Accelerate Diagnostics
Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens. The firm’s products include Accelerate Pheno and Accelerate PhenoTest. The company was founded on May 26, 1982 and is headquartered in Tucson, AZ.
About Singular Genomics Systems
Singular Genomics Systems, Inc., a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.
Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.