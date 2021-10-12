Head to Head Comparison: Integer (NYSE:ITGR) and Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC)

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) and Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Integer alerts:

This table compares Integer and Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integer $1.07 billion 2.69 $77.26 million $2.77 31.55 Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Integer has higher revenue and earnings than Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III.

Profitability

This table compares Integer and Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integer 8.73% 8.46% 4.53% Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.4% of Integer shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.2% of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Integer shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Integer and Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integer 0 0 2 0 3.00 Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III 0 1 0 0 2.00

Integer currently has a consensus price target of $106.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.30%. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.40%. Given Integer’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Integer is more favorable than Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III.

Summary

Integer beats Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies. The company was founded by Wilson Greatbatch in 1970 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III Company Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.