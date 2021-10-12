Head-To-Head Comparison: SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) vs. Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC)

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) and Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SkyWest and Frontier Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SkyWest 0 0 2 1 3.33 Frontier Group 0 1 10 0 2.91

SkyWest currently has a consensus target price of $67.33, indicating a potential upside of 31.38%. Frontier Group has a consensus target price of $22.36, indicating a potential upside of 32.79%. Given Frontier Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Frontier Group is more favorable than SkyWest.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.3% of SkyWest shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.4% of Frontier Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of SkyWest shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SkyWest and Frontier Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SkyWest 3.80% 3.89% 1.24% Frontier Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SkyWest and Frontier Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SkyWest $2.13 billion 1.21 -$8.52 million ($0.17) -301.47 Frontier Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Frontier Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SkyWest.

Summary

SkyWest beats Frontier Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc. is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines. ExpressJet Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and American Airlines. Based in St. George, Utah, SkyWest employs nearly 17,000 employees.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

