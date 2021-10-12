Head-To-Head Contrast: Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) & ITEX (OTCMKTS:ITEX)

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) and ITEX (OTCMKTS:ITEX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Heritage Global alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Heritage Global and ITEX, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Global 0 0 2 0 3.00 ITEX 0 0 0 0 N/A

Heritage Global currently has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 133.16%. Given Heritage Global’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Heritage Global is more favorable than ITEX.

Profitability

This table compares Heritage Global and ITEX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Global 32.65% 19.98% 14.06% ITEX N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Heritage Global has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ITEX has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.6% of Heritage Global shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Heritage Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.0% of ITEX shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Heritage Global and ITEX’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Global $26.18 million 2.68 $9.66 million $0.14 13.79 ITEX N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Heritage Global has higher revenue and earnings than ITEX.

Summary

Heritage Global beats ITEX on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Heritage Global Company Profile

Heritage Global, Inc. engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

ITEX Company Profile

ITEX Corp. operates as a marketplace for cashless business transactions. It provides services to its member businesses through its independent licensed brokers and franchise network. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.