Head-To-Head Contrast: Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) vs. Allied Minds (OTCMKTS:ALLWF)

Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) and Allied Minds (OTCMKTS:ALLWF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Logan Ridge Finance and Allied Minds, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Logan Ridge Finance 0 0 1 0 3.00 Allied Minds 0 0 0 0 N/A

Logan Ridge Finance currently has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.00%. Given Logan Ridge Finance’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Logan Ridge Finance is more favorable than Allied Minds.

Volatility and Risk

Logan Ridge Finance has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allied Minds has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Logan Ridge Finance and Allied Minds’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Logan Ridge Finance 38.91% -0.06% -0.02% Allied Minds N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.7% of Logan Ridge Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Logan Ridge Finance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Logan Ridge Finance and Allied Minds’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Logan Ridge Finance $26.45 million 2.62 -$35.45 million $0.03 853.33 Allied Minds N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Allied Minds has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Logan Ridge Finance.

Summary

Logan Ridge Finance beats Allied Minds on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Logan Ridge Finance Company Profile

Logan Ridge Finance Corp. is a business development company. It provides capital to lower and traditional middle market businesses. The company was founded on May 24, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Allied Minds Company Profile

Allied Minds plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed, seed, start-up, and early stage technology investments. The firm prefers to invest across all products, services, and industries with a focus on the life science and technology sector including medical devices, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, big data, cyber security, communications, semiconductors, and food safety. It primarily invests in companies based in the United States, but depending on opportunities this could be expanded to a global network of partners and investments. The firm typically invests between $0.25 million and $1 million in seed investments and from $5 million to $10 million in Series A investments. The firm focuses on commercializing technologies from leading United States Universities and national labs. It seeks to take majority equity positions in its portfolio companies. The firm partners with universities to fund licensing deals and corporate spin-outs. It prefers to continue to invest alongside a syndicate for larger Series A and follow-on rounds. Allied Minds plc is based in Boston, Massachusetts with additional offices in London, United Kingdom; Los Angeles, California; Seattle, Washington; New York; New York and Washington, DC.

