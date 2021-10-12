Head-To-Head Survey: Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) & Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) and Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Diodes and Silicon Laboratories’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diodes $1.23 billion 3.12 $98.09 million $2.35 36.29 Silicon Laboratories $886.68 million 6.98 $12.53 million $1.94 71.31

Diodes has higher revenue and earnings than Silicon Laboratories. Diodes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Silicon Laboratories, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Diodes and Silicon Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diodes 10.02% 14.91% 8.33% Silicon Laboratories 5.12% 9.37% 5.84%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.1% of Diodes shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.5% of Silicon Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Diodes shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Silicon Laboratories shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Diodes and Silicon Laboratories, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diodes 0 1 4 0 2.80 Silicon Laboratories 0 6 5 0 2.45

Diodes currently has a consensus target price of $97.50, suggesting a potential upside of 14.33%. Silicon Laboratories has a consensus target price of $166.40, suggesting a potential upside of 20.27%. Given Silicon Laboratories’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Silicon Laboratories is more favorable than Diodes.

Risk and Volatility

Diodes has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silicon Laboratories has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Diodes beats Silicon Laboratories on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes, Inc. manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe. It also provides power management devices, including LED drivers, AC-DC and DC-DC switching, linear voltage regulators, and voltage references along with special function devices, such as USB power switches, load switches, voltage supervisors, and motor controllers. The company was founded on June 15, 1959 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc. designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries. The company was founded by Navdeep S. Sooch, David R. Welland, and Jeffrey W. Scott in August 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

