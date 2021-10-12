HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on HeadHunter Group from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get HeadHunter Group alerts:

HHR stock opened at $55.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. HeadHunter Group has a 52-week low of $22.62 and a 52-week high of $58.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.70.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 113.81% and a net margin of 29.03%. The business had revenue of $54.04 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HeadHunter Group will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,663,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,477 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,744,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,926,000 after acquiring an additional 710,771 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,290,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,666,000 after acquiring an additional 199,549 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,118,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,938,000 after acquiring an additional 131,686 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 258.3% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 969,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,163,000 after purchasing an additional 699,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

About HeadHunter Group

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for HeadHunter Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeadHunter Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.