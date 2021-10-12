Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC) Shares Sold by Spring Creek Capital LLC

Spring Creek Capital LLC lessened its position in Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 734,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,940 shares during the period. Spring Creek Capital LLC owned about 1.33% of Health Assurance Acquisition worth $7,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAAC. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Health Assurance Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,785,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Health Assurance Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $13,071,000. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in Health Assurance Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $25,499,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Health Assurance Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,647,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Health Assurance Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $11,677,000. 53.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAAC stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $9.80. 442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,730. Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $15.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.00.

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to merge, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.

