Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires New Position in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 55,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,104,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Rock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the second quarter valued at about $379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LZ opened at $22.56 on Tuesday. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $40.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.71.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $150.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

LZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut LegalZoom.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. William Blair began coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on LegalZoom.com in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.88.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

