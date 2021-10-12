Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 24,657 Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.06% of Overstock.com as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,578,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,401,000 after buying an additional 265,754 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 721,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,783,000 after purchasing an additional 55,383 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 503,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,329,000 after purchasing an additional 28,245 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 174.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 327,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,709,000 after purchasing an additional 208,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,824,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OSTK. Bank of America began coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.40.

NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $75.87 on Tuesday. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.75 and a 12 month high of $112.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 4.41.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.11). Overstock.com had a return on equity of 29.23% and a net margin of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $794.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.85 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

