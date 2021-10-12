Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 92,407 News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 92,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of News in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of News in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of News in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of News by 171.1% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of News in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NWS opened at $23.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.61 and its 200-day moving average is $23.79. News Co. has a 1 year low of $12.68 and a 1 year high of $26.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 42.63 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. News had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th.

News Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

