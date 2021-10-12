Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys New Shares in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 131,885 shares of the information security company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,667,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.06% of FireEye at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of FireEye by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,152,832 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $23,312,000 after acquiring an additional 43,471 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in FireEye by 394.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,560 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 45,918 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in FireEye by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,534,254 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $71,463,000 after purchasing an additional 831,548 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in FireEye by 308.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 400,244 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $8,093,000 after purchasing an additional 302,300 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in FireEye during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,938,000. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FEYE. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of FireEye in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird cut FireEye from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut FireEye from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on FireEye from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on FireEye from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FireEye has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.56.

FEYE opened at $17.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.67. FireEye, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $25.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 1.07.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information security company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.18. FireEye had a negative net margin of 22.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $247.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.86 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William T. Robbins bought 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.92 per share, for a total transaction of $439,920.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 482,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,167,554.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. bought 2,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.38 per share, with a total value of $50,019.64. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,498.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 113,878 shares of company stock valued at $2,007,640 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

FireEye, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

