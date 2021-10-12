Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 110,000 Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 110,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.80.

Shares of DNB stock opened at $19.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.61 and a 52 week high of $29.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.71.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $520.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.61 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 11.68%. Dun & Bradstreet’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.63 per share, with a total value of $55,890.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 109,806 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,567.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 363,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,618,825.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dun & Bradstreet Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.