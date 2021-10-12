Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,400 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.06% of BankUnited worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BankUnited during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in BankUnited by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BankUnited alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BKU opened at $41.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. BankUnited, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.13 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.31. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.44.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $231.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.90 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 44.66%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of BankUnited from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BankUnited presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.36.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.