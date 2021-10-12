Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 11,032.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,026 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 10,833.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 763 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on ALK. Raymond James reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wolfe Research raised Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Shares of ALK opened at $58.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.06 and a one year high of $74.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.86 and a 200 day moving average of $62.65.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.54) earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 262.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $296,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 14,665 shares of company stock worth $863,007 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.