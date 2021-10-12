Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 186.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 278,500 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Nokia were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Nokia in the 2nd quarter valued at $334,489,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Nokia by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 30,264,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,846,000 after buying an additional 8,462,537 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Nokia by 11,783.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,529,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,217,000 after buying an additional 20,356,782 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet raised its position in Nokia by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 20,195,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,440,000 after buying an additional 7,502,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Nokia by 1,252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,409,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,121,000 after buying an additional 15,196,626 shares during the last quarter. 8.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOK opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.85 and a 200 day moving average of $5.28. Nokia Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79. The firm has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Nokia Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.30 to $7.80 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.32.

Nokia Profile

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

