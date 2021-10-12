Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $2.47 Million Stock Holdings in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) by 35.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.16% of Comstock Resources worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 262.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 440.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

CRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist lifted their price objective on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.09.

Shares of CRK opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.72.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $343.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.05 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 13.82% and a negative net margin of 31.52%. Research analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comstock Resources Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.